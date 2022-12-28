RURAL ROUTE 4: Weather alters plans on the farm

Like many of you, our plans in the past week or so were a bit altered by the weather. No, we didn’t plan to travel anywhere, but we spent a lot of time preparing for and dealing with the weather. In the meantime, some of our Christmas preparations were put on the back burner, and some of our activities were changed or canceled.

As the storm approached, farmers across the Midwest were preparing. I read many posts online from other states as well as Iowa, where they were scrambling to feed cattle, move cattle or horses to less-exposed locations, move equipment, fuel up generators and make emergency plans. The sudden change in temperatures froze water lines. The high winds damaged barns and caused power outages as electric lines knocked together. Blizzard conditions made it very difficult to get chores done and to check on livestock outdoors. Farm equipment doesn’t like to work when it’s really cold, which made chores twice as hard in many cases.

Our boys spent part of last week hurrying to haul manure at a local horse barn before the snow came. It’s a job that takes a while, mainly because of the driving back and forth to the field to spread the manure. We hire out to do this every year, and it’s now a job that the boys do instead of Robb. They load the manure with the skid loader, and then drive the tractor and full manure spreader to the field to spread it out. They didn’t quite get finished before the snow started, but they made a really good dent in the job.

We also had to make sure all of our cattle and horses had fresh hay bales to eat before the snow covered up the ground. They are all still out on pasture, but they have a good water supply in the creeks and lots of shelter from the wind in the trees and gullies. Besides, they all have thick, fuzzy coats to keep them warm — the snow doesn’t even melt off them some days. Alex and Robb had to work on the cattle waterer in the barn a little — the breaker had gotten turned off earlier this fall by mistake, and the heaters in the waterers were not on. This led to a minor freeze-up for the one that Alex’s 4-H heifers use, which luckily didn’t take too much to thaw out.

Robb got the plow onto his pickup in preparation for the storm, and all of our equipment was moved indoors or under cover. The tractors that need to be plugged in were plugged in. The semi was moved into the shop so Robb could get it to start to haul pigs on Thursday morning. Yes, he had to go out in that weather early Thursday morning to haul a load, but his load on Friday was canceled because of the wind chill, thank goodness.

All in all, we didn’t get much of a storm compared to other parts of the country. For this I am thankful. Thanks to all of our preparations, we were able to huddle at home in the warmth, knowing that our animals were safe and well-fed. The presents did eventually get wrapped. The food did eventually get cooked. Those were certainly less-important than making sure everything was safe and warm for the weather. Now I hear that it’s going to be extra warm for the new year — what a crazy winter this has been!

Whatever the weather, Robb, the boys and I wish you all a safe, successful and happy new year in 2023!