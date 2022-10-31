RURAL ROUTE 4: What happens at harvest time?

Harvest continues on smoothly at our house — I think we are now six weeks in and still going. However, the weather has been perfect and the corn is pretty dry. We are finished with our soybean harvest and are now concentrating on corn. It’s a great year so far with yields and prices, so we are feeling blessed. It softens the blow of the input costs like fertilizers, diesel fuel, and repairs.

I’ve spent the past two columns discussing how the combine works, and I thought I would finish up with what happens to the crop after it’s harvested. The work certainly isn’t over. It varies quite a bit, depending on the farmer and his or her situation and preferences. The simplest thing to do with harvested grain is to dump the combine into grain wagons (or gravity wagons) in the field. These wagons are then hauled one or two at a time with a tractor or truck — either to the farm or to the elevator for delivery. This is the way everyone did it years ago. Over time, however, wagons have become less common and have been replaced by larger equipment.

Nowadays, most farmers will use an auger cart and grain trucks or semis with grain trailers to haul away grain from the field. The auger cart is like a grain wagon on wheels, but with an unload auger. These carts are pulled through the field by tractors and usually have scales incorporated in them so the farmer knows exactly how much grain is being hauled and put into the semis. The auger cart driver is the one who has to hustle in the field because you need to get the combine unloaded, get yourself unloaded, and get back to the combine as fast as possible. In many cases, the combine will unload “on the go” into the auger cart — this means the combine starts unloading through its auger into the cart driving alongside while still harvesting and moving forward. This takes practice but is the most efficient way to go. A slow auger cart driver is NOT the most popular person at harvest time!

To unload, the auger cart driver unfolds an auger on the cart using hydraulics, just like the combine does, and unloads into the waiting semi trucks. Then the auger is folded back in and the driver hurries back to the combine. This is the job that my boys have had for years. They argue over who’s going to be the auger cart driver and who has to sit and watch the auger filling the bins. Pretty soon, the oldest will be driving the semi.

The full semi trucks then leave the field and head to the farm to unload, or to the elevator to deliver. Sometimes this depends on whether the farmer has grain bins to store grain or not. Other times it depends on how wet the grain is and whether it needs to be dried. Sometimes it depends on whether the farmer has grain contracts to fill at the elevator. In most cases for us, the grain is delivered from the field to the elevator if it’s dry enough. If the grain is a little too wet to deliver, we take it home to our grain dryer. The grain is unloaded and put into the grain dryer, which removes that excess moisture, and then it is moved into our storage bin. Grain dryers around here usually run on propane and use heat and air flow to dry the grain to optimum moisture content.

Grain is generally delivered to the elevator using the same semi trucks and grain trailers that haul it out of the fields. At this time of year, it seems that half of the semis on the road in Iowa are grain trucks! They dump the grain at the elevator through bottom-unload doors on the trailer into a giant dump pit with a conveyor at the bottom. Around here, several of the elevators are right on the Mississippi River, and the grain is loaded right into barges to head downriver for shipment overseas. In other parts of the country without large river terminals, the elevators are located near railway tracks and the grain is hauled in rail cars. The rivers and railways have always been the superhighways for grain transport in this country, as it’s much cheaper and easier to move grain by rail or river than by truck over long distances.

At the moment, we are having a little trouble with the river transport because of the low water levels downriver. Barge companies are only able to fill barges half full, which makes it more expensive to haul the grain. This results in the cost being passed to the farmers in the form of slightly lower prices for the grain. At least barge traffic hasn’t stopped, but we do need some rain eventually to bring those river levels back up. I just hope we can get done harvesting before those rains come!