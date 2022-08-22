RURAL ROUTE 4:

It’s hard to believe, but the summer is pretty much over. The kids go back to school tomorrow, and all the fall activities and sports begin. How did this happen so quickly? I feel like I ask myself this every single year.

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise. We have been starting to see the signs of fall on the farm too. The pastures are not as nice and green as they were, and the grass is not growing back as quickly. There are fields where the corn is starting to dry and turn brown. The roadside weeds have all gone to seed. There are apples and pears and acorns on the trees. The humidity has gone from the air and it’s actually cool at night. It’s dark in the mornings again when I wake up. Yes, fall is coming.

We spent a day at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend, and on our drive out to Des Moines we noticed that there were patches of yellowing corn in the fields. This indicates that the corn plants are starting to die and the corn is done growing for the year. There were also corn plants that are “firing up” — which means they are starting to turn brown from the bottom up. This is also the beginning of the drying process for the corn as it reaches full maturity. There is not much time left for the corn yield to increase.

The soybeans are still very green and appear to still be growing, which is good. Robb often talks about how the soybean crop is made in August, meaning that the rains in August determine whether the bean plants continue to grow and set pods to increase the yield. No rain in August often means that the plants stop growing. The soybean plants should continue to grow for a while yet, but soon you may also see them start to yellow as they reach the end of their growing season.

Alex is hard at work on the corn head, changing out worn parts again before the harvest season arrives. He loves to work in the shop, so this is a great job for him. Last year it was actually a 4-H project for him too! Robb has the combine in the shop as well to check it over and make sure everything is ready to go when the time comes.

We have been feeding the cows a lot of hay lately. Because the pastures are getting dry and short, we have to feed hay in order to keep the cows in the pastures. With the maturing corn just on the other side of the fence in many cases, they are tempted to push through the fence, or take advantage of any weak spots to go find a tasty snack. Luckily, they seem to find the hay interesting enough to keep them at home, so we haven’t had to chase any lately. Trying to find a cow in a corn field is like trying to find a needle in a haystack! It’s amazing how quiet they can be when they know they are not supposed to be out!

The excitement for harvest is starting to build, as yield checks are made. We check corn ears in the fields and estimate the yield in the field by counting the corn kernels. An old farmers’ formula involving seeds per acre and kernels per cob gives you a rough guess as to what the yield might be. Of course, the final answer will come in November, but it’s fun to try to guess ahead of time. Combine that with the anticipation of school starting, and this place is pretty exciting right now. There is never a dull moment around our house!