RURAL ROUTE 4:

Aaaah, what a relief.

Since I last wrote, we finished our harvesting for the year. I think this was a record early finish for us, thanks to the amazing weather that we had in October. Robb doesn’t remember a year where he finished before the time change. We do remember years where we were still harvesting well into December and hope not to relive that experience!

I think our area of Iowa was incredibly lucky this year. We got good rains when we needed them, heat when the corn needed it and no damaging winds or hailstorms. I know that other parts of Iowa were not so lucky, as Robb has friends all over the state who struggled this year with rains, drought or storms. We definitely feel blessed and are very thankful for this successful year of farming.

Once we finished, the annual clean-up project began. All the equipment needs to be cleaned off and cleaned out before it can be put away. This involves a leaf blower and high-pressure air hose — and a LOT of dust! It’s always a very dirty job, but it has to be done to prevent damage to the machinery over the winter. Everything was greased up after it was cleaned, and some things even got a bit of a wash before being stored away. The equipment that needs repairs was assessed and some moved into the shop to be worked on. We need everything to be in working order next year.

We also spent some time planting cover crop rye seed. The cover crops are very important to our soil management, providing erosion control, nutrient binding and organic matter to the soil. We have to get it seeded in the fall, hopefully in time for it to start growing a little before the winter comes. It will come back to life in the spring and start growing as soon as the snow melts.

There was also some more corn to haul away from the bin to fill the last grain contract. We ran everything through the grain dryer briefly, just to drop it a few points in moisture and avoid losing money at the elevator. What wasn’t delivered to fill contracts at the elevator is now dry and stored away in our grain bin for delivery next spring. Then we took down the augers that load and unload the bins, cleaned them out and put them away also.

We spent some time moving cows around as the pastures are not growing much and we have been needing to feed hay. Now they are grouped together in winter housing, where they will eat hay or silage happily all winter. Leaving them on the pasture when nothing is growing just leads to damage to the pasture. Besides, it’s easier to feed a large group of cows in one place than to feed multiple smaller groups in several places.

The hog buildings have new baby pigs in them again. We loaded out the last of the finished pigs at the beginning of the month, and the wash crew came to pressure wash and disinfect the buildings. The boys spent some time working to replace all the broken gate brackets in the buildings — a job that needs doing every turn of the barns. Hogs are hard on equipment, especially gates, and the combination of pushy hogs and constant exposure to manure and urine is tough on metal. Luckily, we get a short period of time twice a year to make these repairs in a clean barn! We are also very excited because the new load out chute is finished on our second barn. We replaced the one on the first barn a year ago, and now have the second barn done. It makes for much faster and easier loading!

It’s hard to believe, but we are almost halfway through November already, and I find myself asking “where did the time go?” Somehow, the years really do seem to go by faster and faster all the time. All the same things happen in the same farming cycle, but somehow the days seem shorter — and I’m not talking about the time change!