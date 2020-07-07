Rural Siouxland libraries serve as a lifeline during COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Even when the Cherokee Public Library's doors were closed for roughly two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its internet service was available 24/7.

Director Tyler Hahn said several people asked if they could back up their photos to the cloud or update their video game stations and cellphones from the library's parking lot.

"We're one of the few resources within our community where you can utilize internet without having to make any sort of purchase. You're just kind of free to exist without the expectation of having to spend money," he said.

With few clothing retailers in Cherokee, Hahn said finding a pair of black slacks, for example, was difficult at the time, so residents turned to online shopping. He said both younger and older adults had never made a purchase from Amazon before and sought help from library staff to do so.

"We had a lot of people needing a walk-through with how to go ahead and address those various steps and then even for printing materials like return labels," he said. "We're one of the few places in town where you can go ahead and make a copy. A lot times, we were making copies and having that be a part of our curbside services as well."