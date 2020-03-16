Rush Lanes to close temporarily

SIOUX CITY -- Rush Lanes will be closed for bowling for the next two weeks, according to a statement released Monday.

The closure follows the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clyde's Grill and Pub will be open for carry-out and delivery orders to a limited area.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in our area going forward. The health and well-being of our customers, employees and community is our top priority and we hope that everyone can make it through this difficult time and stay healthy," the statement read.