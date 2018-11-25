SIOUX CITY -- A local animal-assisted therapy program is turning over its oversight of its K-9 therapy program to another organization, citing a lack of resources.
In an email to volunteers obtained by the Journal, the board of directors of S.T.A.R.S. and Brooke McBride, the organization's executive director, say that the organization discontinued overseeing their K-9 assisted therapy program Nov. 12.
"Unfortunately, at this time STARS does not have the resources needed to provide a program of quality," the email read.
The email goes on to say that, at an Oct. 30 volunteers' meeting, the decision was made to turn the program over to Alliance of Therapy Dogs, described on its website as "an international registry of certified therapy dog teams" that provides dog-assisted therapy in various settings.
Jackie Paulsen, president-elect of the board of directors, said Sunday that people who are currently being aided by the therapy dogs should see no change in the dog-assisted therapy they receive. The volunteers, who own the therapy dogs, may see some change on their end, particularly regarding training.
She said the Alliance of Therapy Dogs was better-suited to manage the K-9 therapy program than S.T.A.R.S., which has long specialized in equine therapy.
"This is what they do," Paulsen said. "(The K-9 program) just needs more time and attention than we could offer it."
S.T.A.R.S., short for Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School, has been providing animal-assisted therapy in the Siouxland area since 1984, according to its website. It has long provided horseback-riding therapy for those with "physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral, or social challenges," according to the site, along with equine-assisted learning programs.
The S.T.A.R.S. horse therapy programs will not be impacted by the change in the K-9 therapy program.