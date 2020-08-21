Sabre receives nearly $1.2M for expansion of Sioux City campus, 76 new jobs forecast

SIOUX CITY | A state board on Friday approved nearly $1.2 million in financial incentives for Sabre Industries to support the tower maker's $25 million expansion project in Sioux City.
The initiative, which calls for construction of a galvanizing plant at the company's campus in the Southbridge Business Park, is expected to create 76 new jobs.
The new site will support expansion of Sabre's line of towers and poles for the telecommunications and utilities industries, and also will be used by third party customers.
At its monthly meeting Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved a package of incentives through its High Quality Jobs program that includes $861,531 in investment tax credits and $321,000 in refund of sales, service and use tax for construction materials.
Of the 76 new jobs, 13 are incented at a qualifying wage of $23.47 per hour, according to IEDA documents.
The state aid is contingent on the city of Sioux City providing a local match that includes nearly $5 million in property tax rebates over 15 years, according to the state documents.
Site preparation is expected to begin next month, with construction anticipated for completion in November 2021.
With the completion of a series of projects, Sabre consolidated its Sioux City operations at a 150-acre site in the Southbridge Business Park over 8 years ago.
At the time, Sioux City beat out several other cities and states for the multi-phase project, which included more than 530 jobs, more than doubling the local employment.
Sabre, one of the largest U.S. suppliers of steel structures for the utility and communications industry, opened its current galvanizing plant in 2012 and expanded it in 2014. It's currently running at full capacity, according to the state documents.
Sabre was founded in 1977 in Sioux City by Bailey Aalfs as a manufacturer of high-frequency antenna systems. As cellular phone usage grew in the 1990s, the company began designing and fabricating towers for the wireless communication industry
In more recent years, Sabre's utility business has boomed, with the growth of wind energy farms and electric transmission lines.
