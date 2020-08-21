Sabre receives nearly $1.2M for expansion of Sioux City campus, 76 new jobs forecast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY | A state board on Friday approved nearly $1.2 million in financial incentives for Sabre Industries to support the tower maker's $25 million expansion project in Sioux City.

The initiative, which calls for construction of a galvanizing plant at the company's campus in the Southbridge Business Park, is expected to create 76 new jobs.

The new site will support expansion of Sabre's line of towers and poles for the telecommunications and utilities industries, and also will be used by third party customers.

At its monthly meeting Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved a package of incentives through its High Quality Jobs program that includes $861,531 in investment tax credits and $321,000 in refund of sales, service and use tax for construction materials.

Of the 76 new jobs, 13 are incented at a qualifying wage of $23.47 per hour, according to IEDA documents.

The state aid is contingent on the city of Sioux City providing a local match that includes nearly $5 million in property tax rebates over 15 years, according to the state documents.

Site preparation is expected to begin next month, with construction anticipated for completion in November 2021.