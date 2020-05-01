Sac County records first case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Sac County recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

In a press release, Sac County Health Services reported that the individual is a middle-aged adult, between 41 and 60 years old.

With Sac County's case, Ida County becomes the last in the Journal's circulation area in Northwest Iowa that has yet to record a single case of the virus.

Few people have been tested for the virus in either county -- only 53 tests have been completed in Ida County and 101 in neighboring Sac, compared to 2,936 tests in Woodbury County.

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 7,884 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday, and 170 deaths connected to the virus. In Iowa, a total of 45,593 people have been tested for the virus.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.