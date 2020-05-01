You are the owner of this article.
Sac County records first case of COVID-19
Iowa May 5 map

Sac County became the latest in Northwest Iowa to record a first case of the novel coronavirus. This leaves neighboring Ida County as the last in the region to confirm a single case, though few tests have been completed in either county. 

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Sac County recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. 

In a press release, Sac County Health Services reported that the individual is a middle-aged adult, between 41 and 60 years old. 

With Sac County's case, Ida County becomes the last in the Journal's circulation area in Northwest Iowa that has yet to record a single case of the virus.

Few people have been tested for the virus in either county -- only 53 tests have been completed in Ida County and 101 in neighboring Sac, compared to 2,936 tests in Woodbury County. 

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 7,884 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday, and 170 deaths connected to the virus. In Iowa, a total of 45,593 people have been tested for the virus. 

