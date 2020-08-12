Safety comes first as Bridges Bay Resort reopens for business

"There were recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that we needed to follow," she said. "That meant training our cleaning staff to disinfect hotel rooms with deodorizing germ foggers."

Equally important was limiting diners in all of Bridges Bay's eateries.

And what about the indoor and outdoor water attractions? The same was true for them as well.

"We'll probably be following a policy of social distancing and limiting groups sizes for some time," Richardson said. "We've been able to open everything but there will be restrictions."

So far, Bridges Bay guests have been appreciative to the changes.

"Everybody's experiencing changes due to COVID-19," Richardson said. "Nobody's been through anything like this but we all want to be safe."

Still, that shouldn't prevent anyone for having fun this summer, right?

Absolutely, Richardson said.

"You can still have the perfect Lake Okoboji vacation," she said. "It will be a bit different but it will still be fun."