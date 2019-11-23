Sale of nearly 500 acres of farmland in Plymouth County to fund local college scholarships

Each school foundation will determine who receives the scholarships, based on the students' needs, their potential and the foundation members' own inclinations and insights. Language in the trusts suggests that the scholarships cover not more than 50 percent of each student's tuition, thus allowing the funds to help as many students as possible.

Bruce Michalsky, the chairman of Akron-Westfield Educational Excellence Foundation, said the school foundations have already benefited from the estates because the Perrys' trusts granted the foundations money from the rental of the land since their deaths.

Wednesday's sale is expected to be the largest single gift the Akron-Westfield foundation has ever received. The foundation, Michalsky said, hadn't anticipated any such gift prior to Clifford's death in 2008.

"They had never mentioned a thing to anyone that I am aware of," he said. "It was a complete surprise."

Gregg Roepke, who heads the Kingsley-Pierson school foundation, said a number of high school seniors there -- more some years, fewer other years -- go off to pursue a technical school education.

"I know we always have some, so we will help as many kids as we can," he said.