Sale of nearly 500 acres of farmland in Plymouth County to fund local college scholarships

LE MARS, Iowa -- When siblings Marjorie and Clifford Perry died in 2016 and 2008, respectively, neither had children or spouses to leave their large estates to.
Under their respective trusts, their collective land holdings -- a total of 476.67 acres spread across four farms near Le Mars -- will be sold at auction Wednesday, with 40 percent of the proceeds going to fund college scholarships for students from the seven public and private schools in Plymouth County. (The remaining 60 percent will go to their nieces and nephews.)
The private auction is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interested bidders were required to submit bids in writing by Friday to W.E. "Gene" Collins, a Le Mars attorney with the firm of Murphy Collins Bixenman & McGill, who is handling the sale.
Top bidders will be invited to the auction. Collins said he expects at least 10 bidders to be invited. The sale will take place in the lower level meeting room of American Bank in Le Mars.
Collins estimated the sale of the land might bring as much $5 million, which would amount to around $2 million to be shared among the school foundations for the Akron-Westfield, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, Le Mars public, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Remsen St. Mary's and Remsen-Union schools. Remsen-Union's school foundation remains active despite the school's combination with the MMCRU district.
"They're specifically to be invested, and used only for tuition, books, room and board assistance, for graduating high school seniors of the seven schools," Collins said.
Collins said the sheer size of the sale and the gift to the schools makes it an outlier.
"It's a big deal," he said. "In the Midwest, when you're talking potentially a couple million dollars to charity, that's a big deal, that's pretty unusual."
Marjorie Perry was 94 years old when she died Oct. 7, 2016, according to her obituary. She never married. Clifford Perry was 90 years old when he died Aug. 5, 2008, according to his obituary. Irene, his wife of 52 years, died in 2000.
Both siblings lived in or near Le Mars for their entire lives.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The trusts stipulate that any interest accrued from the money be used to provide scholarships in perpetuity, leaving the principal untouched. The scholarships are to be given to students heading to technical schools.
Each school foundation will determine who receives the scholarships, based on the students' needs, their potential and the foundation members' own inclinations and insights. Language in the trusts suggests that the scholarships cover not more than 50 percent of each student's tuition, thus allowing the funds to help as many students as possible.
Bruce Michalsky, the chairman of Akron-Westfield Educational Excellence Foundation, said the school foundations have already benefited from the estates because the Perrys' trusts granted the foundations money from the rental of the land since their deaths.
Wednesday's sale is expected to be the largest single gift the Akron-Westfield foundation has ever received. The foundation, Michalsky said, hadn't anticipated any such gift prior to Clifford's death in 2008.
"They had never mentioned a thing to anyone that I am aware of," he said. "It was a complete surprise."
Gregg Roepke, who heads the Kingsley-Pierson school foundation, said a number of high school seniors there -- more some years, fewer other years -- go off to pursue a technical school education.
"I know we always have some, so we will help as many kids as we can," he said.
Like their counterparts at Akron-Westfield, Roepke said this gift will probably be the biggest the Kingsley-Pierson foundation has ever received.
"We didn't have any idea that they were going to do something like that" before they learned of Clifford Perry's will, Roepke said. "We've got a couple of gifts, nice-sized gifts, but nothing to this size."
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.