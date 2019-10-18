{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Salem Real Estate has purchased the RE/MAX franchise for Siouxland. 

Co-owners Dick Salem, the company president, and Karla Hertz, the vice president, will formally announce the acquisition on Friday.

The residential and commercial brokerage will be marketed under the RE/MAX Preferred and RE/MAX Commercial names, respectively. The Salem name will remain for property management.

Salem and Hertz said they are proud to join the franchise family, which has more than 120,000 RE/MAX agents worldwide.

Salem Real Estate recently moved into newly-renovated offices on the first floor of the Pioneer Bank Building, 701 Pierce St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.

