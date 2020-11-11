SALUTE TO SERVICE: Veterans Day ceremonies go on in Siouxland in spite of pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 pandemic didn't prevent Siouxlanders from honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces in times of conflict, war and peace.

"I realize it may be a bit of a different year as we recognize our veterans, but veterans are resilient people and I know the virus pandemic will not stop loyal citizens continuing to answer the call whenever, wherever," Chief Master Sgt. Joseph M. Donovan told roughly a dozen people gathered Wednesday under the stained glass dome in the Woodbury County Courthouse's atrium.

Donovan, stationed at the 185th Air Refueling Wing base in Sioux City, served as the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day observance, sponsored by the Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs. Two other Veterans Day ceremonies were simultaneously going on at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City and Sioux City's Sgt. Floyd Monument. The ceremony at the Sgt. Floyd Monument was led by the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The event at the courthouse began with Marine Corps League Siouxland Detachment 507 posting the colors. Then, a member of American Legion Post 697 placed a black POW/MIA cover on the back of a folding chair and uttered the words, "You are not forgotten."