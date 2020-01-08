Salvation Army buys former Camp Goodwill in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Omaha-based Salvation Army Western Division has purchased the nearly 90-year-old Goodwill Camp from the Sioux City-based Goodwill of the Great Plains for nearly $2 million.
Goodwill of the Great Plains President and CEO John Hantla presented the keys to the 113-acre camp to Maj. Lee Ann Thompson of the Salvation Army Western Division during a news conference at the camp, located off of Highway 20, west of South Sioux City.
The camp will temporarily be named the Salvation Army Western Division Camp while officials establish a permanent name.
The Sioux City-based Goodwill had offered summer camp for children from low-income families, allowing them to enjoy campfires, canoeing and swimming in Crystal Lake until 2017 when it was put up for sale.
According to Hantla, Goodwill's core mission is to help individuals with barriers more independent through employment and education.
"While the camp is a great facility, it is no longer a core mission program for us," he said.
However, it was part of the core mission of the Salvation Army Western Division, whose 75-acre Camp Gene Eppley was destroyed when the Platte River flooded in the summer of 2019.
"This is the perfect opportunity at the perfect time," the Salvation Army's Thompson said. "We had been hoping and praying that we'd find a suitable replacement for Camp Gene Eppley and we ended up finding it in South Sioux City."
"We're honored to carry forward the community-focused spirit of Camp Goodwill as the facility entered the next chapter of its history," she continued.
While there are plans to modernize parts of the camp, children from the Salvation Army Western Division's three state area of Nebraska, South Dakota and western Iowa will be able to visit camp each summer.
In addition, youth-focused activities and programs will continue and the camp's meeting, lodging and dining facilities will also continue to be available for large or small-group rentals.
"Goodwill and Salvation Army share similar core missions," Hantla said. "I'm happy that they will be able to continue our camp programming this summer and throughout the rest of the year."
"We are looking forward to continue in the same fashion as the Goodwill Camp for at least the next 90 years or so," Thompson said.