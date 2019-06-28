SIOUX FALLS -- UnityPoint Health and Sanford Health have signed a letter of intent to merge brands, creating a joint health provider across a large slice of the Midwest and Great Plains.
"Sanford and UnityPoint are two successful systems intent on controlling our own destiny," Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in a statement. "We believe that in the very near future, fully integrated health systems will drive greater value through affordable options for high quality health care to patients, governments and employers. The combination of Sanford and UnityPoint will help both organizations better meet this need, creating a new system positioned for continued growth across a broad geography."
The transaction is subject to various regulatory reviews. Timelines are still fluid, according to the release, but leaders intend for the transaction to be completed, pending regulatory reviews, by the end of 2019.
"Our organization share a deep commitment to exceptional patient care and a vision for transforming and sustaining health care in our community," Kevin Vermeer, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health said. "We are approaching our discussions very purposefully, with a clear and common vision for success. First and foremost, our focus is on people. Working together, we will find new ways to broaden access to care-- beyond the traditional settings -- and take greater responsibility for the health of the population we serve."
In a separate statement Friday, Vermeer stressed that the merger does not mean UnityPoint has been "sold or acquired."
"The opportunity to partner with Sanford represents an opportunity to get bigger, but not for the sake of growth alone. If we get bigger in terms of geography, it’s so we can do better, on your behalf. We are not being sold or acquired—we’re intentionally shaping a new path forward, so we can continue to be your partner in health," his statement read.
"However, a partnership like this opens new doors for our patients and communities. Our Sanford colleagues are a lot like us. They hold steadfast Midwest roots. They are devoted to doing what’s best for patients and families. They understand healthcare is local. And they appreciate the high-quality care and experience we already provide."
Reached on Friday, officials for both Sanford and UnityPoint said they would make no further comment.
Krabbenhoft would serve as president and CEO of the combined operation, with Vermeer as senior executive vice president, according to the release. UnityPoint Health would recommend the inaugural board chair.
UnityPoint-St. Luke's as it exists today is the result of repeated mergers over the past century. One of Sioux City's earliest hospitals, Samaritan Hospital (formed in 1873 as Samaritan Home) merged in 1925 with St. John's Hospital, an institution dating back to 1908, to form Methodist Hospital. In 1966, Methodist Hospital merged with Lutheran Hospital (which dated back to 1901) to form St. Luke's Medical Center.
In 2013, St. Luke's adopted the UnityPoint Health name amid a broad re-branding of the Des Moines-based Iowa Health System, which included St. Luke's.
