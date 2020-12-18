 Skip to main content
Santa in the Window reminiscent of bygone downtown Sioux City Christmas displays
SIOUX CITY -- Saturday is the final day for Santa in the Window at the Warrior Hotel.

Due to COVID-19, downtown organizers modified the usual Santa's House, which gave children the chance to visit his temporary home in a downtown business and sit on his lap. 

From noon to 4 p.m. each Saturday after Thanksgiving, Santa takes a seat in the corner window at the newly-reopened Warrior Hotel at Sixth and Nebraska streets. Children can walk up to the window and speak to Santa through the window with a microphone. There's also a mailbox to drop letters to Santa into.

Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the setup is reminiscent of long-past times when downtown Sioux City department stores set up elaborate Christmas displays in their windows. The displays once drew thousands of people.

