SIOUX CITY -- Time is running out for families to visit Santa’s House in downtown Sioux City.
This is the final weekend for the house at 409 Nebraska St., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be two final chances to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus this holiday season -- from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Children can visit with Santa, create free holiday craft projects, and listen to Christmas stories read by Mrs. Claus and the elves. For a small charge, guests may have their photo taken with Santa, enjoy treats from Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, purchase raffle tickets and shop at Santa's Gift Shop.
Presented by UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Partners, the house raises funds for the Children's Miracle Network, scholarships for St. Luke's College and other hospital programs and equipment.