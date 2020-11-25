Santa's lap is off-limits, but he's still coming to Sioux City

"The kids are going to want something, and hopefully this is a safe way to do that," said Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners. "Even if you want to just drive by and wave at Santa, that's an option."

Cote said the setup will be reminiscent of long-past times when downtown department stores set up elaborate Christmas displays in their windows.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 risks will likely keep Santa from making his annual stops at Centre Mall in Sioux Center, Iowa. Manager Dean Gabhart said the annual Breakfast with Santa event at Pizza Ranch has been canceled. The mall traditionally has hosted Santa on Saturday afternoons in December, but those have been canceled through Dec. 5 in order to comply with stricter social distancing and crowd limits issued earlier this month by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Those restrictions are in place until Dec. 10. Even if eased, it might be too late to get Santa to visit, especially considering St. Nick usually draws a big crowd.

"It's really looking like we won't be having any visits with Santa," Gabhart said. "It's a difficult decision to make. To try to make that safe for everybody at this point, we just didn't feel like we could do it."