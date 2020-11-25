Santa's lap is off-limits, but he's still coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Turns out Santa Claus isn't immune to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic either.
The jolly old elf will be subject to mitigation efforts, like the rest of us, to help good little boys and girls celebrate Christmas safely while still getting their wish lists to him.
Santa has plans to visit Sioux City regularly. He'll be back at Southern Hills Mall daily starting Friday and through Dec. 24. Kids will have to speak up when relaying their lists. There's no sitting on Santa's lap this year.
"Guests will still have the opportunity to engage in conversations and take a photo with Santa, but the photo set will be arranged to allow for adequate social distancing," said James Clakeley, marketing director at Southern Hills Mall.
Downtown Sioux City organizers knew months ago they needed a Plan B, and they rolled out Santa in the Window, a modification of the usual Santa's House. Children won't be able to visit his temporary home in a downtown business and sit on his lap this year, but they'll have the chance to see him in a way that might bring back some memories for older generations.
From noon to 4 p.m. each Saturday from now until Christmas, Santa will take a seat in the corner window at the Warrior Hotel at Sixth and Nebraska streets. Children will be able to walk up to the window and speak to Santa through the window with a microphone. There also will be a mailbox to drop letters to Santa into.
"The kids are going to want something, and hopefully this is a safe way to do that," said Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners. "Even if you want to just drive by and wave at Santa, that's an option."
Cote said the setup will be reminiscent of long-past times when downtown department stores set up elaborate Christmas displays in their windows.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 risks will likely keep Santa from making his annual stops at Centre Mall in Sioux Center, Iowa. Manager Dean Gabhart said the annual Breakfast with Santa event at Pizza Ranch has been canceled. The mall traditionally has hosted Santa on Saturday afternoons in December, but those have been canceled through Dec. 5 in order to comply with stricter social distancing and crowd limits issued earlier this month by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Support Local Journalism
Those restrictions are in place until Dec. 10. Even if eased, it might be too late to get Santa to visit, especially considering St. Nick usually draws a big crowd.
"It's really looking like we won't be having any visits with Santa," Gabhart said. "It's a difficult decision to make. To try to make that safe for everybody at this point, we just didn't feel like we could do it."
On the bright side, Gabhart said, the mall will continue its tradition of free kids' movies at the theater on Saturdays and Sundays, with limited capacity. The mini train rides also will be offered, with safety precautions in place.
Some children obviously will be disappointed that yet another activity has fallen victim to the pandemic.
"I think people will miss meeting with Santa and having their pictures taken," Gabhart said.
One more lump of coal the coronavirus has left in our stockings this year.
Gallery: Thanksgiving Day ads in the Journal, 1913 to 2019
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.