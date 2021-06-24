Saturday in the Park begins in a week

SIOUX CITY -- The 30th annual Saturday in the Park music festival kicks off at Grandview Park a week from Friday.

The free event, spread out over two days this year instead of the usual one, goes from 5 to 10:30 p.m. July 2 and from 2 to 10:30 p.m. July 3. Indie pop band AJR will be the headliner July 2, followed by the legendary singer-songwriter John Fogerty on July 3.

A fireworks show will follow Fogerty's performance July 3.

Saturday in the Park didn't happen last summer due to the pandemic. The festival, traditionally held on the Saturday closest to the Fourth of July, was estimated to have attracted as many as 25,000 attendees in years past.

Organizers had initially planned to issue free tickets as a crowd-control measure and had planned to require masks. Both these plans were scrapped this month after medical authorities changed their COVID-19 safety guidance.

A temporary six-foot-high fence is being erected around the park, which will allow the festival to serve beer in the entire park while designating the adjacent Kid's Zone as a family-friendly, alcohol-free area. The ongoing water tower removal project at Grandview Park will limit space in some areas, like the spot where the beer garden normally was.

SITP organizer Jason Reinert said this year that the Abe Stage -- a showcase for a diverse lineup of contemporary music, named for the nearby statue of Abraham Lincoln -- has moved to the north end of Grandview Park. In recent years, Abe Stage attendees were packed in as tight as sardines, and organizers hoped the new spot would allow for social distancing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.