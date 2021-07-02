Saturday in the Park (on Friday) draws pandemic-weary concertgoers

SIOUX CITY -- Chris and Alex Meyers were all set to see AJR, the pop trio, at a concert in Des Moines around Memorial Day last year, but COVID-19 halted that concert.
So, on Friday, the husband and wife drove almost four hours from their home in Pella, Iowa, to the first day of this year's two-day Saturday in the Park, so they could see the music group they so enjoy. Alex "discovered" the band on SiriusXM three or four years ago.
They were prepared to pay to see AJR if they had to this year (they've seen the group in concert previously and in a virtual concert during the pandemic) -- but it turned out the group was doing Saturday in the Park, which is free.
"We were looking at, seriously, spending $400 to go to a concert, by the time you pay for a hotel, gas, all that," said Chris Meyers, seated on a bench alongside wife Alex and his sister-in-law Madelyn Baughman of Sioux City. "I ended up taking the day off from my work, and so did she."
The 30th annual Saturday in the Park -- which would've been the 31st had last year's not been postponed -- kicked off in Sioux City's Grandview Park Friday evening. A few hundred people had trickled into the park once the music began just after 5 p.m., several hours before the headliner.
Friday's festival was the first time Saturday in the Park (or, perhaps, "Friday in the Park") had expanded into two days rather than the normal one. Festival organizers originally hoped that spreading the performances over two days would reduce crowding amid the pandemic.
Brent Ruch of Sioux City, who has perfect attendance at SITP -- he's been to every one -- was grateful the festival came back.
“This is the first time that we’ve seen live music since everything went down and it’s fantastic,” Ruch said.
“I just hope that this never ends,” he added. “It’s a great thing for the community.”
The mainstage lineup Friday evening started with the Omaha-based Gallivant at 5:05 p.m., followed by the local indie group GhostCat at 6 p.m., the hip-hop artist WizTheMc at 7 p.m., and the headliner, pop trio AJR, at 8:45 p.m.
Saturday's mainstage lineup begins earlier in the day, with local alternative rockers Ultra Violet Fever taking the stage at 2:05 p.m., followed by Danny Seraphine (a former drummer with the band Chicago) and CTA at 3 p.m., singer-songwriter Valerie June at 5 p.m., SITP veterans Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and the headliner John Fogerty at 9 p.m.
AJR, the initials of three brothers in their 20s and 30s, has had a string of hits in recent years, including last year's "BANG!" The group seemed likely to attract a younger crowd to the park than Fogerty, who is 76 and a co-founder of the iconic 1960s rock band Credence Clearwater Revival.
"Not really a fan of that style of music, it's a little old for my liking," the 29-year-old Alex Meyers said of Fogerty. "But, definitely, I know my in-laws are very excited to come tomorrow for that."
"I don't know who that is," said 19-year-old Simon Bean of Sioux City, who sat alongside twin Breann under a shade tree. Rather than the unfamiliar Fogerty, the Bean twins were excited to see GhostCat and AJR Friday night, and several of Saturday's Abe Stage acts.
"Those guys are really cool local artists actually, I've seen them live a couple times now," Simon Bean said of GhostCat.
Matt Hanner, a 21-year-old Morningside University student from Guthrie Center, Iowa, was attending SITP for the first time. He didn't know Fogerty had been part of CCR.
“Now I kind of want to go there,” Hanner said.
Matt and Grace Clark, both 33, and their 9-month-old baby Alex, were somewhat unfamiliar with both AJR and Fogerty. They moved to Sioux City from Indiana a little over two years ago, and they were curious about the festival's many food trucks.
"We hear about it every year, so we figured we'd check it out this year," said Grace Clark.
Miles Verbridge, 21, an Iowa State student, came from Ames, Iowa, Friday to see AJR, along with friends Trevor Poundstone and Nicole Whitlock. The trio wasn't planning to stick around for Saturday's shows (Verbridge said he doesn't know who Fogerty is.)
"We were talking about it on the way here, this is the first (concert) we've been to in a couple years now," he said.
Friday was also the first time that Grandview Park was fenced-in during the festival. The fencing came about because the ongoing demolition of the park's aged water tank left little space for the beer garden -- so organizers decided to allow beer in the entire park. The water tank removal project left an enormous mound of dirt behind the port-o-potties on the hill overlooking the bandshell.
The high temperature and heat index values Friday afternoon hovered in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Similar temperatures are expected for Saturday.
"Yeah, the heat sucks, it does every year though, you kind of have to expect it -- Saturday in the Park, it's going to be hot as (expletive)," said Simon Bean.