Saturday in the Park (on Friday) draws pandemic-weary concertgoers

SIOUX CITY -- Chris and Alex Meyers were all set to see AJR, the pop trio, at a concert in Des Moines around Memorial Day last year, but COVID-19 halted that concert.

So, on Friday, the husband and wife drove almost four hours from their home in Pella, Iowa, to the first day of this year's two-day Saturday in the Park, so they could see the music group they so enjoy. Alex "discovered" the band on SiriusXM three or four years ago.

They were prepared to pay to see AJR if they had to this year (they've seen the group in concert previously and in a virtual concert during the pandemic) -- but it turned out the group was doing Saturday in the Park, which is free.

"We were looking at, seriously, spending $400 to go to a concert, by the time you pay for a hotel, gas, all that," said Chris Meyers, seated on a bench alongside wife Alex and his sister-in-law Madelyn Baughman of Sioux City. "I ended up taking the day off from my work, and so did she."

The 30th annual Saturday in the Park -- which would've been the 31st had last year's not been postponed -- kicked off in Sioux City's Grandview Park Friday evening. A few hundred people had trickled into the park once the music began just after 5 p.m., several hours before the headliner.