Saturday in the Park postponed; Bernstein says chances it will go on at all are '50-50'

If the festival does finally proceed later this year, there is another problem: lining up acts. A lot of groups aren't touring right now, which was one factor contributing to the postponement decision. Saturday in the Park organizers now have a little more time to sort out that matter.

"Clearly, people (who are) cancelling entire tours aren't going to come play Saturday in the Park, even at a delayed date," Bernstein said.

"It'd be all great if we even could have the festival, but if you don't have bands, artists, clearly to perform at the festival, there's no point," he added.

Bernstein acknowledged the possibility of holding some sort of alternative-format Saturday in the Park -- a virtual version, perhaps, or holding an in-person event but at a different venue that might allow for better social distancing.

He said he's not completely on board with either of these ideas: "I would suggest, as someone who consumes a lot of virtual experiences that they're not quite the same, not even close to the same." But Bernstein also noted that the festival probably won't be in its usual form either.

"The festival, if are able to have it this year, it will probably look a bit different than it has in the past," he said.

