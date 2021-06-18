Saturday in the Park will not require masks, tickets

SIOUX CITY -- The Saturday in the Park Festival organizing committee announced Friday that masks and tickets will not be required, in an about-face from their previous plans.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last month that mask wearing is not necessary in most circumstances for vaccinated individuals. Masks, and mask-wearing requirements, were quickly jettisoned in nearly all places in the days and weeks following the CDC's announcement.

The festival's committee had previously said that masks would be required at this summer's two-day festival, set for July 2 and 3. Social distancing is still recommended if at all possible, and attendees are advised to stay away if they have symptoms of the virus, according to a press release from the committee.

"We ask for respect for all at this year's festival...those wearing masks and those that choose not to, we realize that everyone approaches this important issue from many perspectives and the environment at SITP is one of respect for all, first and foremost," Saturday in the Park co-founder and producer Dave Bernstein said in a statement.

Tickets are also no longer required. Organizers initially had announced that a free ticket would be provided to attendees in an effort to control the number of people at the event.

Attendance could still be limited based on updated guidelines, so attendees are advised to arrive early. Grandview Park will be fenced off during the festival this year, and bags will still be checked at the entrance gates.

