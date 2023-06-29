SIOUX CITY — While workers continued to prep the iconic Grandview Park Bandshell for the 33rd Saturday in the Park, event organizer Dave Bernstein said Saturday's festival will be the "most normal one in the years."

"First of all, the water towers are all now completely gone," he said, referring to the two, century-old water tanks that took nearly three years to replace. "So, there's no more construction going on at the park."

Secondly, the booking of top-level musical acts is now returning to pre-COVID levels.

"Due to the pandemic, we had to cancel 2020's Saturday in the Park," Bernstein explained. "In 2021, bands were just beginning to tour again. We rebooked John Fogerty, who was set to be our headliner the previous year. Plus we were able to sign up (pop music trio) AJR because they wanted to hit the festival circuit again."

Even though it featured A-listers like the Avett Brothers and Buddy Guy, SITP booking in 2022 proved to be exceedingly difficult.

"Every act had a whole list of 'make do's' for shows they had to cancel during the height of COVID," Bernstein said. "There are more summer musical festivals than ever before, so the market is already tight. Working around 'make do' dates made scheduling a lot harder."

With both Grandview Park construction and COVID-related booking woes a thing of the past, Bernstein said this year's Saturday in the Park -- which starts at noon on Saturday -- will have one of its best years ever.

AN INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND TRADITION SINCE 1991

Held on the Saturday closest to Independence Day, Saturday in the Park has been a passion project for Bernstein ever since he and childhood friend Adam Feiges came up with the idea for a free-admission festival in 1991.

Featuring a kids zone, arts alley and a multitude of food vendors, SITP annually brings more than 25,000 people to Grandview Park, making it Siouxland's premier summertime festival.

AN ECLECTIC MIX OF MUSIC FROM EXCITING BILL OF ACTS

Each year, the music brings audiences to their feet.

The 2023 Saturday in the Park -- with Earth, Wind & Fire as headliners -- will prove to be no exception.

Founded by the late Maurice White, Earth, Wind & Fire (or EWF) have been attracting multiple generations of fans for more than 50 years.

That is, in large part, due to Philip Bailey, who is EWF's longtime front man.

Recruited by White to be a part of the group while still a student at the University of Colorado, Bailey is best know for his four-octave vocal range and extraordinary falsetto.

"Am I ever going to retire?" Bailey, 72, chuckled while answering a much-asked question. "When I'm puttering around the house, I feel like I'm retired. As soon as I hit the road, I feel re-energized.

"If you love what you do, you'll never need to retire," he added. "Music's been my passion. I can't imagine my life without music in it."

FROM FUNK TO ROOTS TO BLISTERING BLUES

Tanya Trotter, who along with her husband Michael Trotter Jr., make up the southern roots act The War and Treaty, said she can't imagine her own life without EWF ringing in her ears.

While EWF will hit the Grandview Park Bandshell stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The War and Treaty is slated to perform at 6:30 p.m.

"When I heard we'd be on the same bill as Earth, Wind and Fire, I had to do a little twirl," Tanya Trotter said. "They soundtracked every summer picnic my family ever had.

"If it wasn't for (Earth, Wind and Fire), I wouldn't have known there was such a thing as Black hippies," she added with a laugh.

Blues rocker Samantha Fish was also excited to be featured on the same rundown as EWF, but the Kansas City-born guitarist's music taste is eclectic to say the least.

"My mom sang in church choirs while my dad played guitar with his musical friends, so I came from a family with music in it," the 34-year-old explained.

More important, Fish comes from a family that loves its vinyl.

"We had a record collection that had everything from Tom Petty to the Rolling Stones to Stevie Ray Vaughan," she said. "By the time I turned 18, I knew I was going to be a musician. I never had a Plan B."

Luckily, Fish has been wowing music critics as well as audiences with a blistering blend of rock-inspired blues.

Indeed, Fish -- along with SITP partner, outlaw country guitarist Jesse Dayton -- will be playing music from their just-released album "Death Wish Blues" -- when they play the Main Stage at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

FEELING ALT AT THE ABE

Occupying an increasingly important position at Saturday in the Park is the Abe Stage.

Home to alternative, less mainstream music, the Abe Stage was actually called the "second stage" when it was first introduced 15 years ago, according to organizer Jason Reinert.

"This year, the Abe Stage will feature a wide range of local, regional and national acts," Reinert said.

Philadelphia-born rapper and TikTok sensation Armani White will headline the Abe Stage at 9:15 p.m. Saturday with his "trademark happy hood music."

At 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati-born freestyle hip-hopper Cal Scruby is bringing a rap act with a sense of humor.

"Yow write what you know," Scruby said. "As a kid, I watched a whole lot of TV. That's reflected in my music."

After all, how many rap stars can say their repertoire includes tongue-in-cheek tributes to "Donnie Darko," "Captain America" or action movie auteur "Michael Bay."

Despite the infusion of A-Listers, Saturday in the Park couldn't exist without all of its corporate sponsors or the hundreds of volunteers who devote countless hours to make the festival run smoothly.

"People seemed to understand what Saturday in the Park was and could be from the very beginning," Bernstein said. "They've made (the festival) what it is today."

A NOTE TO SITP NEWBIES

All right, here are some things that SITP newbies will need to know.

No guns, fireworks or weaponry will be allowed at Grandview Park during Saturday in the Park.

Neither are pets (except for disability purposes), tents or coolers.

"Coolers take up too much sitting space and have a negative impact on beverage and food sales that are needed to help make the event free every year," Bernstein said. "Please leave your own beverages at home."

Another thing not to bring to Grandview Park is your car.

Instead, park your vehicle at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, and grab a shuttle bus that will offer a ride to SITP.

Shuttle bus will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, continuing to and from Tyson and the park for the duration of the festival.

"That's the best way to be safe and keep cool at Saturday in the Park," Bernstein said. "Leave the driving to us, so you won't have to deal with the parking."