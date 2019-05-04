SIOUX CITY -- Tim Savona describes himself as a workaholic.
The Toledo, Ohio native says his work ethic was forged in childhood and inspired by his father, who worked at a zoo dealing with everything related to the "visitor's experience." At age 14, Savona got a job there too, in the area of food and beverage.
"I did that all the way through college in catering, concessions and the warehouse -- things people don't think about when they go to a place like that. I did that for seven years. I've always kind of been in that field."
A 12-year sports and entertainment industry veteran whose career has taken him across the country, Savona's latest stop is Sioux City, where his employer, Spectra Venue Management, has tasked him with turning around the fortunes of the Tyson Events Center.
Last fall, Sioux City Council members expressed frustration with how few concerts and other major events the Philadelphia-based firm has landed in its first year of managing the city-owned venue. But bookings have since picked up. Country artist Kelsea Ballerini performed there Saturday night and country performer Brad Paisley has a July 12 show scheduled.
"I'm excited at reporting the figures come the July time frame, but, even so in the future, because we know we're going to be able to move that needle big and we're going to be able to look back and say, 'Hey, What a ride that was,'" Savona said. "Rome wasn't built in a day."
Savona said he faced a similar situation in another market where the "client" was frustrated and wanted better for the citizens.
Before coming to Sioux City, he served as general manager for Spectra at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. In his three years at the helm, the city-owned venue's budget improved by around $400,000 each year, as it reached its first profitable year since opening in 1997.
Spectra, which manages more than 150 venues across North American, named the Idaho Center its 2018 Venue Of The Year award, and honored Savona as a two-time finalist for General Manager of the Year.
Savona said he hopes to do the same for the Tyson in terms of content and finances, drawing on Spectra's network of resources and a team of "hardworking" employees.
BASEBALL TIES
In addition to running venues for Spectra, Savona has experience in professional sports. A 2005 graduate of Bowling Green State University in Ohio with a degree in sports management/marketing, he interned for the Washington Nationals during the MLB club's spring training in Florida and later landed jobs with two minor-league baseball teams -- the Charleston (South Carolina) Riverdogs and the Grand Prairie AirHogs. The latter was once a member of the same independent league as the Sioux City Explorers.
In 2009, Savona started his career with Spectra after hearing about a job opening from a college friend.
"I've always been a concert junkie. In baseball, we would host one or two shows a year and that was always kind of the highlight of the season. So to be able to do that every day was kind of a dream come true," he said.
His first Spectra assignment was at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, where he served as event manager, premium seat manager and director of corporate partnerships. During his three-year stint, he led the venue's efforts to sell over $2 million annually in premium seating for Wells Fargo Arena, and also played a key role in the naming rights partnership of the renovated Veterans Memorial Auditorium
After leaving Des Moines, he served as assistant general manager and director of events for the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.
Spectra took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018, after the Sioux City Council voted to privatize the Tyson's operations. The city still owns the Tyson, while the Orpheum is independently owned and operated. Savona replaced Erika Newton, who resigned her position as the Tyson general manager in January.
ENTERTAINMENT SCENE
A fan of the Grunge rock music genre, Savone considers Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters two of his favorite artists. While he's attended a bunch of Pearl Jam's shows, he has yet to host one. He said he has enjoyed just about every concert he has ever worked.
"My favorite show I've hosted is probably Foo Fighters. I had the good fortune to host that show, book that show; and it was awesome," he said. "I've been very lucky. I've worked a lot of great shows. It's hard to narrow it down -- AC/DC, Elton John, Billy Joel -- they're all just phenomenal talents in different genres."
Savona said he sees Sioux City's entertainment scene as only becoming "more and more vibrant over time," but he also noted that booking some of these A-level entertainers to play a concert at the Tyson will be a formidable task, unless the timing is right. Competition and ticket sales are the biggest challenges that the Tyson faces, according to Savona.
"It's not impossible, but if an A-list artist can choose market A with 12,000 seats or market B with 8,000 seats, which one are they going to choose? Often times, it comes down to money -- money potentially earned, but also money guaranteed," he said. "It's hard to guarantee more money if you're a smaller venue."
When ticket sales are slow for a particular show, Savona said the tendency is to wait and see how it does before booking the next show. He said concertgoers can help out not only the Tyson, but other venues in town, by buying their tickets early.
"Don't say, 'We'll go to that,' and then wait until the week of the show to buy. If that's how everybody's thinking, it could affect what's coming up next, because there's that fear of, 'I don't want to lose money,' with our partners," he said.
Although Sioux City is a country market, Savona said he won't shy away from booking artists from other genres. Rock bands Breaking Benjamin and Styx both played the Tyson in late March. Currently, Savona said he's trying to book an electronic dance music or EDM show.
"I don't know that an EDM show has been to this market. I think it would be a great experiment," he said. "As a venue, we're always looking for the best opportunity, period. We're not just shopping country. We don't only care about country."
In the past, Savona said shows he thought would do well have flopped. In one instance, a show he predicted would sellout in the first week, finished at half capacity.
"I've had the opposite happen too. At my former venue, I had a show that I thought would do 4,000 or 5,000 tickets and it sold out in the first day," he said.
TYSON UPGRADES
Since taking over as executive director of the Tyson in February, Savona has helped engineer a series of changes to improve the operations. He cited the new policy of leaving the ice for Sioux City Musketeers games in place during the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus in April, rather than the past practice of switching it out for non-ice events. He called it a step in right direction that has saved the Tyson a "significant amount of money."
"It's a really good story of the mark that we can do. My role in that is just connecting the dots," he said. "Even if I book a show, there's an army of people behind me that are a part of making that happen before tickets even go on sale. And then getting through the ticket sales and event, there's a lot of soldiers that work really hard. I'm just lucky to be a part of it."