SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District celebrated homecoming week with the Friday football game hosting Bishop Heelan as one of the final activities.
Over the five days of the week, students had set days for special dressing. The homecoming parade and coronation took place Thursday, and Elle Sneller was crowned queen and Daniel Wright was named king.
The candidates for homecoming queen and king were Deric Fitzgerald, Mickey Haider, Rose Uittenbogaard, Karissa Haverdink, Kallie Crowl, Chloe Buss, Scout Sneller, Wade Phair, Ty Shoulders, Linkynn Garret, Emma Christensen and Alexa Heitman.