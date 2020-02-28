You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SB-L school district asking voters to approve revenue purpose statement
View Comments
top story

SB-L school district asking voters to approve revenue purpose statement

{{featured_button_text}}
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Bond Issue

Students walk down a hall at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in this 2018 file photo. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District is asking voters in a March 3 special election to approve a "revenue purpose statement" for the use of funding from Iowa's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District will ask voters Tuesday to approve a "revenue purpose statement" for the use of funding from Iowa's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund. 

The SAVE Fund, formerly called the statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax or the local option sales and services tax for school infrastructure, diverts penny sales tax revenues to school infrastructure.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the SAVE Fund, to run through Jan. 1, 2051. The fund is expected to generate $26.2 billion from 2019 through 2051, according to the governor's office

SB-L superintendent Rod Earleywine said the updated revenue purpose statement is required if the district is to utilize SAVE funding in the future. The district's present revenue purpose statement is set to expire in 2031, two decades before the penny tax itself expires. 

The district has tried repeatedly in recent years to issue bonds to modernize and expand their facilities, with SB-L district voters soundly defeating the initiatives each time. Tuesday's ballot measure is not directly related to those efforts, Earleywine said. 

"As required by law, all school districts have to have a new revenue purpose statement that the voters have to act on, and that is just so we can continue to use one-cent sales tax (revenues)," he said. 

A simple majority is required to approve the revenue purpose statement. 

The revenue purpose statement in the bond measure is a rather long, dense paragraph listing the many things the district may use penny sales tax revenues for, including: the purchase of "information technology infrastructure" and "school safety and security infrastructure"; the building and furnishing of a new school building or buildings; the construction and furnishing of additions to school district buildings; the remodeling, reconstructing, repair, expansion or improvement of the district's buildings; the purchase or lease of additional buildings, equipment, technology, the repair of transportation equipment and possible energy conservation measures, among other things. 

None of these are specific, immediate plans on the part of the district, Earleywine said -- rather, they are a reflections of possible ways the school might use (or bond against) state penny sales tax revenues. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News