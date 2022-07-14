SBA loans available to small businesses in Northwest Iowa hurt by drought

SIOUX CITY – Small nonfarm businesses in 12 Northwest Iowa counties are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the SBA announced Thursday.

The loans are intended to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began July 5, according to an SBA press release.

The primary counties are Cherokee and O’Brien; neighboring counties include Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, Osceola, Plymouth, Sac, Sioux and Woodbury County.

Much of Northwest Iowa is currently in a drought to some degree or another. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Plymouth County and significant areas of Cherokee and Woodbury County are in a state of extreme drought at the moment; in each of these counties, the part not currently rated at extreme drought is in severe drought. Each of the other counties is rated at either severe drought, moderate drought or abnormally dry, except for the northern parts of Osceola, Dickinson and Lyon County.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

The loans carry an interest rate of 2.935 percent for businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations and have a maximum payoff term of 30 years. They are available to small businesses and most nonprofits that don't have the financial wherewithal to offset the impacts of drought without hardship, said Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage,” Garfield said in a statement.

The SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. Tom Vilsack, the Secretary of Agriculture, declared a disaster on July 11.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance, according to an SBA press release. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. Nurseries, however, are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is March 13, 2023.