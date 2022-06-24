SBA makes available low-interest loans for small businesses impacted by drought

SIOUX CITY -- The Small Business Administration is making available low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million for small, nonfarm businesses in the tri-state area that suffered from drought conditions this spring.

The loans, which carry an interest rate of 2.94 percent for businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations and a maximum term of 30 years, are intended to offset economic losses and reduced revenues that resulted from drought, beginning April 15, according to an announcement from the SBA.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee and Buena Vista counties are currently in a severe state of drought, as are the entirety of Dakota, Dixon, Cedar and most of Thurston County in Northeast Nebraska, and most of Union and Clay counties in Southeast South Dakota. Portions of Monona, Sioux, Ida, Clay and a very small area in Sac County area in severe drought, as is part of Wayne County, Nebraska and Yankton County, South Dakota.

Most of the area that is not currently in a severe drought is either rated as moderate drought or abnormally dry.

The Small Business Administration makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack declared an agricultural disaster June 13.

Businesses that are primarily engaged in farming or ranching aren't eligible for SBA disaster assistance, the SBA said. (An exception to this is nurseries, which are eligible for SBA assistance.) Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency regarding U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by Vilsack's declaration.

The following South Dakota counties are covered by the program:

Union; Clay; Yankton; Hughes; Jones; Mellette; Potter; Sully; Turner; Bennett; Bon Homme; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Haakon; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyman; McCook; Minnehaha; Stanley; Todd; Tripp; and Walworth.

The following Iowa counties are covered by the program:

Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury.

The following Nebraska counties are covered by the program:

Cedar; Dakota; Dixon; and Knox.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, nurseries and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and expenses which could have been met had there not been a drought disaster.

Loan applicants may apply online or seek additional information at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, or by calling (800) 659-2955, or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The deadline to apply for the loans is Feb. 13, 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.