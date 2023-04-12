SIOUX CITY -- A 23-year veteran of the juvenile court system has been named the new chief juvenile court officer of Iowa's Third Judicial District.
David Schmiedt assumed duties on March 31 after his appointment by District Judge Patrick Tott, chief judge in the Third District, which covers northwest Iowa, including Woodbury County.
The chief juvenile court officer performs administrative and supervisory duties in directing juvenile court services. The chief JCO also collaborates with law enforcement to provide a coordinated response to juvenile crime in addition to formulating and implementing programming.
Schmiedt succeeds Gary Niles, who was chief JCO since 2001 and retired on March 31.