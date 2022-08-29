Scholten, Bossman to run unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature.

"It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!! Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday.

Iowa's filing deadline for the 2022 election passed Saturday with no other candidate filing for the district, which takes in parts of Sioux City's west and north sides.

Under state law, local party leaders can hold special nominating commissions to fill vacancies on the general election ballot that occur because no one from the respective party filed for the June primary election.

The newly-created House District 1 is similar to the district now represented by Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office. Scholten, a former professional baseball player, nearly pulled off a major surprise in his election debut in 2018, losing to then Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King by just 3 percent. Scholten won the Democratic nomination for the state's 4th congressional district in 2020 but lost handily to current Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra.

A GOP candidate may have had an uphill climb against Scholten in Iowa House District 1 due to Scholten's prolific fundraising and the partisan makeup of the district, where Joe Biden received 53 percent of the vote in the 2020 presidential race.

Conversely, local Democratic leaders did not find a challenger to Republican Rep. Jacob Bossman in the Republican-learning House District 13, which covers most of Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood, as well as Sergeant Bluff and some rural areas in Woodbury County.

The only contested House race in Sioux City will be the newly-drawn House District 2, where Democratic Rep. Steve Hansen faces a rematch from Republican Bob Henderson. Hansen prevailed in the 2020 election, which marked his return to the state Legislature after a nearly two-decades absence.

In the new Senate District 1, Democratic Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City faces a challenge from Lawton Republican Rocky De Witt, who currently serves on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The passing of the filing Saturday means several other candidates -- all Republicans -- will run unopposed for seats in the Legislature on Nov. 8. They include:

Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, in Senate District 3;

Sen. Dave Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, in Senate District 4;

Kevin Alcons, R-Salix, in Senate District 5;

Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, in House District 3;

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, in House District 4;

Zachary Dieken, R-Granville, in House District 5;

Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, in House District 12;

In three heavily Republican districts in Northwest Iowa, there will be no Democratic candidates on the ballot, but a Libertarian or no-party candidate filed by Saturday's deadline.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, will be opposed by Libertarian David Davis of Harlan; in Senate District 6.

Rep. John Willis, R-Spirit Lake, will face a challenge from no-party candidate Dan Wahl of Spirit Lake; in House District 10.

Ken Carlson, R-Onawa, will be opposed by Libertarian Amy Janowski of Kingsley, in House District 13.