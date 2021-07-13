Scholten to forgo another run for elected office to join progressive group

Democrats again nominated Scholten for the 4th district race, but Feenstra won in a rout last fall, getting 62 percent of the vote, and carrying 38 of the 39 counties.

After the 2020 election in which President Trump easily won Iowa and Republicans captured three of the state’s four congressional districts, Democrats, with a weakened bench, enter the 2022 mid-term campaigns looking for candidates to challenge GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has not yet announced whether he will seek an eight term. Some officials had touted Scholten for either seat.

The New York Times reported that Scholten will become executive director of RuralVote.org, a super PAC that aims to “improve the Democratic brand in rural communities” and counter what it calls Republican “misinformation.’’ In 2020, the group’s first election cycle, it raised $313,000 and says it placed 42,500 yard signs in rural areas. For the midterms, it is targeting 39 counties in battleground states, the Times reported.

“Democrats need to stop ignoring rural voters,” Scholten said in a statement. “One of the reasons why we continue to lose statehouses across the country is because we’re ceding rural America to Republicans. If we want to win over hearts and minds for progressive policies everywhere, we need to up our game in rural America big time.”

After his loss in 2018, Scholten took a job with a political nonprofit organization, called Working Hero Iowa, which traveled the state promoting the Earned Income Tax Credit.

