School lockdowns lifted after no weapons found in vehicle in Northeast Nebraska

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Some northeast Nebraska schools briefly locked down Friday afternoon after authorities received a report of a "suspicious person'' standing by a vehicle with "what appeared to be a rifle," according to the Dixon County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call at about 1:15 p.m. of the subject standing outside a white Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Highways 35 and 9.

"Local schools were contacted and put into lockdown," the Dixon County Sheriff's Office said in the press release.

After locating the vehicle south of Wakefield, the Nebraska State Patrol initiated a traffic stop two miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. After speaking with the driver and the passenger and conducting a search of the vehicle, authorities determined there were no weapons in the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were released, and the lockdowns at the schools were lifted.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Cedar County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska Conservation Officer assisted on the call and traffic stop.