Schools dismiss early or close as Siouxland anticipates up to a foot of pre-Thanksgiving snow
breaking

Schools dismiss early or close as Siouxland anticipates up to a foot of pre-Thanksgiving snow

Winter Weather
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be under a Winter Storm Warning from noon Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday as the area prepares for as much as a foot of new snow.

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City should start seeing snow at around 1 p.m.

"The snow will be patchy at first," he said. "Then, a gusty northeast wind as high as 40 mph will make things blustery very quickly."

This is why several area schools, like Briar Cliff University, have cancelled classes while other schools, like South Sioux City Community Schools, are dismissing at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sioux City Community Schools will dismiss two hours early. Most schools have also cancelled nighttime activities.

Trellinger said Sioux City can see as much as two inches of snow by early evening and as much as six to eight inches of additional accumulation is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"People in northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska may see even more snow from this system," Trellinger said. "They can see more than a foot of snow from this system."

Due to the anticipated heavy snowfall, the majority of Siouxland cities, including Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota City, have declared snow emergencies.

Trellinger warns that travel is not recommended Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

"Gusting winds as high as 40 mph can attribute to whiteout conditions very quickly on the interstate," he said. 

Even travel inside the city limits may be treacherous. Trellinger added.

"If you must travel, give yourself some extra time and prepare a winter weather kit," he said.

By Wednesday morning, most of the snow will be out of Siouxland.

"We may see some patchy, blowing snow," Trellinger said. "But little or no additional accumulation." 

"I suspect Wednesday will be a day of digging out from under all of that snow," he added.

While there is a chance of snow for Thanksgiving Thursday, accumulation should be less than one inch.

"The next chance for hazardous weather will come overnight Thursday and early Friday morning," Trellinger said. "Although we'll see little in terms of new snow accumulation, it may be mixed with freezing rain."

