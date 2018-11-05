Try 1 month for 99¢

A bevy of candidates are on the ballot for county offices in Siouxland. In many cases, major party candidates are running unopposed. 

Here is a list of the contenders in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota counties in the Journal's circulation area.

IOWA

BUENA VISTA COUNTY

Supervisor District 2: Kelly Snyder (R); Steven J. O'Bannon (D); Dale R. Arends (I)

Supervisor District 3: Paul Merten (D)

Treasurer: Sherie Elbert (R)

Recorder: Shari L. O'Bannon (D) 

Attorney: Paul Allen (R)

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Supervisor District 3: Wane Miller (R)

Supervisor District 4: Gary Lundquist (R)

Treasurer: Hedgie Roswitha Brandt (R)

Recorder: Mark Murphy (R)

Attorney: Ryan Kolpin (R)

CLAY COUNTY

Supervisors (vote for no more than three): Barry Anderson (R); Burlin Matthews (R); Dan Skelton (D)

Treasurer: LeAnn Black (R)

Recorder: Sheila Weeks (R)

Attorney: Kristi Busse (R)

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Supervisors (vote for no more than three): Jeri Vogt, (D); Eric J. Skoog (R); Ty Rosburg (R); Kyle R. Schultz (R)

Treasurer: Ami Kesterson-Ladwig (D); Sheri Neddermeye (R)

Recorder: Denise Meeves (D); Kristi Kluender (R)

Attorney: Republican Roger Sailer (R)

DICKINSON COUNTY

Supervisor District 4: Kim Wermersen (R)

Treasurer: Kim Wermersen (R)

Recorder: Ann Ditsworth (R)

Attorney: Jon Martin (R)

IDA COUNTY

Supervisor District 3: Rhett Leonard (R)

Treasurer: Traci Riessen (R)

Recorder: Julie Phillips (R)

Attorney: Meghann Cosgrove Whitmer (D)

LYON COUNTY

Supervisor District 1: Joshua Feucht (R); Ken Kerkvliet (D)

Supervisor District 4: Jerry Birkey (R)

Supervisor District 5: Steve Herman (R); Kirk Peters (I)

Treasurer: Russ Hopp (R)

Recorder: Eldon Kruse (R)

Attorney: Shayne Mayer (R)

MONONA COUNTY

Supervisor District 2: Tom Brouillette (D)

Supervisor District 3: Party Mike Collison (D)

Treasurer: Laura Oliver (D) Alyssa Hanson (R)

Recorder: Kelly K. Seward (D); Timothy Trepa (R); Kelly K. Parsley (I)

Attorney: Ian A. McConeghey (R)

O’BRIEN COUNTY

Supervisor District 4: Dennis Vanden Hull (R)

Supervisor District 5: Daniel Friedrichsen (R)

Treasurer: Missy Hattermann (R)

Recorder: Susan Smith (R)

Attorney: Rachael Becker (R)

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Supervisor District 1: LeRoy DeBoer (R)

Supervisor District 3: Michael Schulte (R)

Treasurer: Becky Marco (R)

Recorder: Debora VanBeest (R)

Attorney: Nolan McGowan (R)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Supervisor District 3: Don Kass (R)

Supervisor District 4: Craig Anderson (R)

Treasurer: Shelly Sitzmann (R)

Attorney: Darin Raymond (R)

SAC COUNTY

Supervisor District 2: Brent Wilhelm (R)

Supervisor District 3: James Wissler (R)

Treasurer: Kris Babcock (R)

Recorder: Laura McKeever (R)

Attorney: Ben Smith (R)

SIOUX COUNTY

Supervisor District 2: Jerry Muilenburg (R)

Supervisor District 5: Carl Vande Weerd (R)

Treasurer: Randall Jacobsma (R)

Recorder: Jessica Kooiker (R)

Attorney: Thomas Kunstle (R)

WOODBURY COUNTY

Supervisor District 2: Flora Lee (D); Jeremy Taylor (R)

Supervisor District 4: Carter Smith (D); Matthew Ung (R)

Treasurer: Bruce Garbe (D); Michael Clayton (R); Michael Headid (I)

County Attorney: Patrick Jennings (D)

NEBRASKA

CEDAR COUNTY

Commissioner District 1: Chris Tramp (D)

Commissioner District 3: David McGregor (R)

Attorney: Edward Matney (R)

Assessor: Don Hoesing (D)

Clerk: David Dowling (D)

Clerk of District Court: Janet Wiechelman (R)

Sheriff: Larry Koranda (R)

Treasurer: Jean Wiebelhaus (R)

Surveyor: Tim Gobel (R)

DAKOTA COUNTY

Commissioners (vote for no more than two): Janet Gill (R); Troy Launsby (R); Ron Hartnett (D); Larry Albenesius (D)

County Clerk: Joan Spencer (R)

Clerk of District Court: Phyllis J. Obermeyer (D)

Public Defender: Louvontree Hunter (D)

County Sheriff: Chris Kleinberg (R)

DIXON COUNTY

Supervisor District 1: Myron Fleury (R)

Supervisor District 3: Greta Kraemer (R)

Supervisor District 5: Lisa Lunz (R)

Supervisor District 7: Alan Mackling (R)

Assessor: Amy Watchorn (R)

Attorney: Leland Miner (R)

Clerk of District Court: Jackie King-Coughlin (R)

Clerk: Cindy Purucher (R)

Sheriff: Don Taylor (R)

Treasurer: JoAnn Brennan (R)

Surveyor: No candidates filed

THURSTON COUNTY

Supervisor District 1: Glen Meyer (R)

Supervisor District 3: Mark English (R); Richard Valentino (D)

Supervisor District 6: Davin French (R); Greg Jump (D)

Supervisor District 7: Dan Trimble (R)

Attorney: Tammy Bodlak (R)

Assessor: Susie Schrieber (D)

Clerk: Tammy Moore (D)

District Court Clerk: Gina Roth (R)

Sheriff: Shelly Krahmer Perez (R)

Treasurer: Everette Mayberry (R); Robin Christiansen (D)

Surveyor: No candidates filed

WAYNE COUNTY

Commissioner District 1: Terry Sievers (R); Louis Benscoter (D)

Clerk: Debra Finn (R)

Assessor: Dawn Duffy (D)

Sheriff: Jason Dwinell (R)

Treasurer: Tammy Paustian (R)

Attorney: Amy Miller (R)

Clerk of District Court: Debra Allemann-Dannelly (R)

Surveyor: Terry Schulz (D)

SOUTH DAKOTA 

UNION COUNTY

Sheriff: Dan Limoges (R); Derek McIntosh (I)

YANKTON COUNTY

Commissioner At Large (vote for up to three): Todd Woods (R); Dan Klimisch (R); Debra Bodenstedt (R); Joseph Healy (I); Raymon Epp (I); Cherl Loest (I)

Auditor: Patty Hojem (R)

Sheriff: Jim Vlahakis (R)

Register of Deeds: Brian Hunhoff (R)

