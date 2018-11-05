A bevy of candidates are on the ballot for county offices in Siouxland. In many cases, major party candidates are running unopposed.
Here is a list of the contenders in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota counties in the Journal's circulation area.
IOWA
BUENA VISTA COUNTY
Supervisor District 2: Kelly Snyder (R); Steven J. O'Bannon (D); Dale R. Arends (I)
Supervisor District 3: Paul Merten (D)
Treasurer: Sherie Elbert (R)
Recorder: Shari L. O'Bannon (D)
Attorney: Paul Allen (R)
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Supervisor District 3: Wane Miller (R)
Supervisor District 4: Gary Lundquist (R)
Treasurer: Hedgie Roswitha Brandt (R)
Recorder: Mark Murphy (R)
Attorney: Ryan Kolpin (R)
CLAY COUNTY
Supervisors (vote for no more than three): Barry Anderson (R); Burlin Matthews (R); Dan Skelton (D)
Treasurer: LeAnn Black (R)
Recorder: Sheila Weeks (R)
Attorney: Kristi Busse (R)
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Supervisors (vote for no more than three): Jeri Vogt, (D); Eric J. Skoog (R); Ty Rosburg (R); Kyle R. Schultz (R)
Treasurer: Ami Kesterson-Ladwig (D); Sheri Neddermeye (R)
Recorder: Denise Meeves (D); Kristi Kluender (R)
Attorney: Republican Roger Sailer (R)
DICKINSON COUNTY
Supervisor District 4: Kim Wermersen (R)
Treasurer: Kim Wermersen (R)
Recorder: Ann Ditsworth (R)
Attorney: Jon Martin (R)
IDA COUNTY
Supervisor District 3: Rhett Leonard (R)
Treasurer: Traci Riessen (R)
Recorder: Julie Phillips (R)
Attorney: Meghann Cosgrove Whitmer (D)
LYON COUNTY
Supervisor District 1: Joshua Feucht (R); Ken Kerkvliet (D)
Supervisor District 4: Jerry Birkey (R)
Supervisor District 5: Steve Herman (R); Kirk Peters (I)
Treasurer: Russ Hopp (R)
Recorder: Eldon Kruse (R)
Attorney: Shayne Mayer (R)
MONONA COUNTY
Supervisor District 2: Tom Brouillette (D)
Supervisor District 3: Party Mike Collison (D)
Treasurer: Laura Oliver (D) Alyssa Hanson (R)
Recorder: Kelly K. Seward (D); Timothy Trepa (R); Kelly K. Parsley (I)
Attorney: Ian A. McConeghey (R)
O’BRIEN COUNTY
Supervisor District 4: Dennis Vanden Hull (R)
Supervisor District 5: Daniel Friedrichsen (R)
Treasurer: Missy Hattermann (R)
Recorder: Susan Smith (R)
Attorney: Rachael Becker (R)
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Supervisor District 1: LeRoy DeBoer (R)
Supervisor District 3: Michael Schulte (R)
Treasurer: Becky Marco (R)
Recorder: Debora VanBeest (R)
Attorney: Nolan McGowan (R)
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Supervisor District 3: Don Kass (R)
Supervisor District 4: Craig Anderson (R)
Treasurer: Shelly Sitzmann (R)
Attorney: Darin Raymond (R)
SAC COUNTY
Supervisor District 2: Brent Wilhelm (R)
Supervisor District 3: James Wissler (R)
Treasurer: Kris Babcock (R)
Recorder: Laura McKeever (R)
Attorney: Ben Smith (R)
SIOUX COUNTY
Supervisor District 2: Jerry Muilenburg (R)
Supervisor District 5: Carl Vande Weerd (R)
Treasurer: Randall Jacobsma (R)
Recorder: Jessica Kooiker (R)
Attorney: Thomas Kunstle (R)
WOODBURY COUNTY
Supervisor District 2: Flora Lee (D); Jeremy Taylor (R)
Supervisor District 4: Carter Smith (D); Matthew Ung (R)
Treasurer: Bruce Garbe (D); Michael Clayton (R); Michael Headid (I)
County Attorney: Patrick Jennings (D)
NEBRASKA
CEDAR COUNTY
Commissioner District 1: Chris Tramp (D)
Commissioner District 3: David McGregor (R)
Attorney: Edward Matney (R)
Assessor: Don Hoesing (D)
Clerk: David Dowling (D)
Clerk of District Court: Janet Wiechelman (R)
Sheriff: Larry Koranda (R)
Treasurer: Jean Wiebelhaus (R)
Surveyor: Tim Gobel (R)
DAKOTA COUNTY
Commissioners (vote for no more than two): Janet Gill (R); Troy Launsby (R); Ron Hartnett (D); Larry Albenesius (D)
County Clerk: Joan Spencer (R)
Clerk of District Court: Phyllis J. Obermeyer (D)
Public Defender: Louvontree Hunter (D)
County Sheriff: Chris Kleinberg (R)
DIXON COUNTY
Supervisor District 1: Myron Fleury (R)
Supervisor District 3: Greta Kraemer (R)
Supervisor District 5: Lisa Lunz (R)
Supervisor District 7: Alan Mackling (R)
Assessor: Amy Watchorn (R)
Attorney: Leland Miner (R)
Clerk of District Court: Jackie King-Coughlin (R)
Clerk: Cindy Purucher (R)
Sheriff: Don Taylor (R)
Treasurer: JoAnn Brennan (R)
Surveyor: No candidates filed
THURSTON COUNTY
Supervisor District 1: Glen Meyer (R)
Supervisor District 3: Mark English (R); Richard Valentino (D)
Supervisor District 6: Davin French (R); Greg Jump (D)
Supervisor District 7: Dan Trimble (R)
Attorney: Tammy Bodlak (R)
Assessor: Susie Schrieber (D)
Clerk: Tammy Moore (D)
District Court Clerk: Gina Roth (R)
Sheriff: Shelly Krahmer Perez (R)
Treasurer: Everette Mayberry (R); Robin Christiansen (D)
Surveyor: No candidates filed
WAYNE COUNTY
Commissioner District 1: Terry Sievers (R); Louis Benscoter (D)
Clerk: Debra Finn (R)
Assessor: Dawn Duffy (D)
Sheriff: Jason Dwinell (R)
Treasurer: Tammy Paustian (R)
Attorney: Amy Miller (R)
Clerk of District Court: Debra Allemann-Dannelly (R)
Surveyor: Terry Schulz (D)
SOUTH DAKOTA
UNION COUNTY
Sheriff: Dan Limoges (R); Derek McIntosh (I)
YANKTON COUNTY
Commissioner At Large (vote for up to three): Todd Woods (R); Dan Klimisch (R); Debra Bodenstedt (R); Joseph Healy (I); Raymon Epp (I); Cherl Loest (I)
Auditor: Patty Hojem (R)
Sheriff: Jim Vlahakis (R)
Register of Deeds: Brian Hunhoff (R)