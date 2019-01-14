SIOUX CITY -- Updated plans for redevelopment of Sioux City's riverfront call for several interactive structures that light up and change color, rather than a Ferris wheel as the main attraction at Chris Larsen Park.
Tom Rogers, landscape architect for SmithGroup JJR, presented council members with the refined concept Monday for the area where the Argosy riverboat casino was formerly docked on the Missouri River.
Rogers said the iconic structures, the tallest of which will be 30 feet, will be positioned around a fountain in an area known as Floyd Plaza and be sandwiched by stainless steel panels decorated with custom perforated patterns depicting downtown architecture or Sioux City history, for example.
"When you walk by, you kind of get the sparkle that you would get off the river when you think about how the light reflects off the river," Rogers said. "We did extensive work with a fountain consultant, making sure that we were getting really good use out of it, making sure that it was interactive, fun and playful, but not using too much water and not making maintenance too much of a burden."
Rogers said the fountain can be operated on a timer or on a motion sensor, while the LED lights would be programmable by park staff. Other highlights of the proposed riverfront redevelopment include, a variety of open green spaces, two pavilions, multiple overlooks, a basketball court, a dog park, a soft surface playground for children and a fishing pier platform by Perry Creek.
"The good thing about this plan is that it offers a little something for everyone in our community and those that visit our community," Councilman Dan Moore said. "We should all be exited about this. This is just a great plan."
Rogers said the $16.4 million project would be completed in three phases, beginning in the spring of 2020 and ending in the fall of 2023. The council has tentatively included $6 million in city funds for the project. Organizers will have to mount a private fundraising campaign for the inclusion of all the amenities.
Mayor Bob Scott raised concerns about a lack of parking spaces. Current plans call for 67 spaces along the riverfront. Rogers said the number of parking spaces could be increased, but not without sacrificing some event space.
"This is all great, but if you don't have parking, don't build a park, because people are not going to walk miles to go to this," Scott said. "You made this an under 40-year-old park."
Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore suggested having riverfront visitors park in the Tyson Events Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot. In the case of a large event, he said a shuttle service could be utilized.
Scott said using that parking lot for riverfront events would conflict with events going on at the Tyson.
"If you say, 'Park in the arena parking lot,' that's not going to work," he said. "I'm not trying to pee on your parade today, but 67 stalls is not very much parking."
When the riverfront project is completed, Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said the riverfront will be Sioux City's "jewel."
"We have one shot at this. We want to do it right. We want the most people we can get down there and we want in the shortest amount that they can get there," she said. "We want people to enjoy it. That's what it's all about."