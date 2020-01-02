Scott, Schoenherr sworn into office during special City Council ceremony

SIOUX CITY -- Family was very much on the mind of Mayor Bob Scott when he was sworn into office Thursday by Senior Judge John Ackerman.
That may have been because there were 17 members of his family in attendance at the Sioux City Council Chambers.
It also reminded Scott of what occurred exactly 30 years ago.
"When I was first sworn into office (as Mayor) in 1990, my wife Karen was getting ready to go into labor that day," he explained. "That was when our daughter Katie was born."
Scott, a Sioux City businessman, has nearly 20 years of combined service as a city councilman and mayor, spanning three different decades. He was first elected to the council in 1985 and his first stint as mayor was from 1990 to 1997. After a 14 year absence on the city council, he was elected mayor in 2011.
On Nov. 5, he won reelection as mayor, winning 68 percent of the vote against Maria Rundquist, a former ESL educator who runs a translation business, who received 31 percent of the vote.
"The best piece of advice I ever received was from (former Sioux City Mayor) Connie Bodine, who said it is OK for city council members to disagree with another," Scott explained. "But we can disagree without becoming disagreeable with one another. After all, we still have to find a way to work with one another every week."
This was the advice he gave to Julie Schoenherr, who was sworn into office as Sioux City's newest City Council member.
A political newcomer who also owns Soho Kitchen & Bar, Schoenherr narrowly defeated two-term incumbent city council member Rhonda Capron in the Nov. 5 election.
Since then, she has been getting a crash course in city government.
"The biggest surprise is how many departments the city has," Schoenherr said. "So far, I've met with people in 13 different departments and I still have nine to go."
Like Scott, she credits her family for standing behind a political run.
"I couldn't have done any of this without the support of my husband Russ," she said. "We've been together for 41 years and he's been by side in everything I've done."
Dan Moore, a city council member who will continue as Sioux City's Mayor Pro Tem, was also sworn into office during Thursday's ceremonies.