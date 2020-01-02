Scott, Schoenherr sworn into office during special City Council ceremony

SIOUX CITY -- Family was very much on the mind of Mayor Bob Scott when he was sworn into office Thursday by Senior Judge John Ackerman.

That may have been because there were 17 members of his family in attendance at the Sioux City Council Chambers.

It also reminded Scott of what occurred exactly 30 years ago.

"When I was first sworn into office (as Mayor) in 1990, my wife Karen was getting ready to go into labor that day," he explained. "That was when our daughter Katie was born."

Scott, a Sioux City businessman, has nearly 20 years of combined service as a city councilman and mayor, spanning three different decades. He was first elected to the council in 1985 and his first stint as mayor was from 1990 to 1997. After a 14 year absence on the city council, he was elected mayor in 2011.

On Nov. 5, he won reelection as mayor, winning 68 percent of the vote against Maria Rundquist, a former ESL educator who runs a translation business, who received 31 percent of the vote.