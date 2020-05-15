SCPD conducts fewer traffic stops, Woodbury County jail releases some inmates due to pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The inmate population of the Woodbury County jail has declined by about one-third compared to earlier this year, with some inmates being released in an effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The Sioux City Police Department, meanwhile, is conducting fewer routine traffic stops in an effort to stem the number of infections in police officers.

At a press conference Friday held in coordination with the Siouxland District Health Department, Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said the jail averaged about 220 to 230 inmates in January and February -- near its full capacity, in terms of the number of beds -- compared to about 150 today.

Some individuals in jail on lower-level crimes have been released or not booked into the jail at all -- a number of people who were due to report to jail on a mittimus order are now being put on electronic monitoring.

"Anything that we felt was a threat to society was staying in the facility," Wingert said of the jail population. "But if we had people possibly serving time on an OWI, we may have told them that we're going to suspend that time and they're going to come back later. First-offense drug offense, any kind of driving offense, any simple misdemeanor awaiting a trial (were released)."