SCPD conducts fewer traffic stops, Woodbury County jail releases some inmates due to pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The inmate population of the Woodbury County jail has declined by about one-third compared to earlier this year, with some inmates being released in an effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
The Sioux City Police Department, meanwhile, is conducting fewer routine traffic stops in an effort to stem the number of infections in police officers.
At a press conference Friday held in coordination with the Siouxland District Health Department, Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said the jail averaged about 220 to 230 inmates in January and February -- near its full capacity, in terms of the number of beds -- compared to about 150 today.
Some individuals in jail on lower-level crimes have been released or not booked into the jail at all -- a number of people who were due to report to jail on a mittimus order are now being put on electronic monitoring.
"Anything that we felt was a threat to society was staying in the facility," Wingert said of the jail population. "But if we had people possibly serving time on an OWI, we may have told them that we're going to suspend that time and they're going to come back later. First-offense drug offense, any kind of driving offense, any simple misdemeanor awaiting a trial (were released)."
The jail has yet to see an outbreak of the virus, but other correctional facilities have experienced large-scale illness among inmates elsewhere in the United States.
The decision to begin releasing inmates was the result of conversations between courts, public defenders and the county attorney, Wingert said. The jail population reductions began around the start of the outbreak.
"We got on top of it early, early in the pandemic. I guess I'm a worrywart, and I could see the writing on the wall," Wingert said.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure, who was also at the press conference, said some 10 employees of the department have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Nine of them are considered recovered, including Police Chief Rex Mueller.
In an effort to reduce human contact and potential virus exposure, the department is not conducting the same number of traffic stops for lesser violations, he said.
"The emphasis now is on major traffic violations. We're trying to de-emphasize traffic stops for minor things such as equipment issues, headlights out, brake-lights out and such," McClure said. "We are still making traffic stops, but not near the number that we were making before."
Both the Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office have implemented procedural changes in response to the pandemic. When SCPD officers report for duty, their temperatures are taken, and those who show symptoms of illness are sent home until they are cleared by medical officials.
When members of the public call 9-1-1, dispatchers inquire whether emergency responders may face exposure to the virus, and calls and reports are handled over-the-phone as much as possible. Officers now wear masks while on the job, the police department lobby is closed to the public and fingerprinting services are not being offered.
"We currently are working on a method of taking some reports online, these would be minor incidents, such as thefts or property damage," McClure said. "And we're hoping to unveil that program at the end of the month."
Wingert said the sheriff's office is largely operating under the same procedures as the police department, though he said fingerprinting services will resume, by appointment only, next week.
The sheriff's office is also handling fewer civil service matters -- serving papers, evictions -- though Wingert said that will ramp back up in time.
