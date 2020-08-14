SCPD investigating Thursday night stabbing on west side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Thursday night at a gas station on the west side.

Sioux City Police Office Andrew Dutler said the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 923 W Seventh St., the Sam's Mini Mart gas station. An unnamed individual was stabbed after a "brief disturbance," Dutler said. The victim and the perpetrator knew one another, though the nature of their relationship was not clear.

The victim was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in stable condition, Dutler said. It is not known what type of weapon was used in the stabbing, as no weapon was recovered from the scene.

No suspects are yet in custody in connection with the stabbing.

