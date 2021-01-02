SCPD still seeking witnesses in New Year's slaying in Morningside; partygoers urged to come forward

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is still asking witnesses to come forward as they investigate a fatal shooting that transpired just after midnight on New Year's at a Morningside residence.

The shooting transpired at an underage New Year's Eve party in the 2600 block of South Walker Street, where police were called at 12:49 a.m. Jan. 1. Officers found an 18-year-old woman who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and other victims who were injured by the gunfire, which is believed to have come from the street. The injured victims were taken to Sioux City hospitals.

"We are not charging anyone for being at an underage party. Our priority is catching the people who fired into the house causing the death of a young woman," the Sioux City Police Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

"If you were at the party, you are not in trouble with us. Please call 279-6960 so we can speak with you," the Facebook post continued.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.