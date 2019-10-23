HOMER, Neb. -- The Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council, Village of Homer and Homer High School are sponsoring a scrap computer and electronics recycling collection Saturday at Homer High School, 212 S. Third St.
The event is set for 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in the school parking lot.
Recycling of the first four computers and/or monitors is free. Each additional monitor or computer is $5. Console TVs are $10.
Other items being accepted for free include printers, keyboards, office equipment, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, radios, vacuum cleaners and other small electronic devices.
Items that will not be accepted are large appliances, microwaves, stoves, dehumidifiers, smoke detectors, lighting fixtures or fluorescent bulbs or ballasts.