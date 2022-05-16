 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scrap computer, electronics recycling set for Dakota City, Walthill

papio-missouri river natural resources district
Provided

DAKOTA CITY -- The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is sponsoring free scrap computer and electronics recycling collections May 26 in Dakota City and Walthill.

The events are set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the USDA Service Center, 1505 Broadway St., in Dakota City and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at the USDA Service Center, 106 S. Costello St., in Walthill.

Items being accepted include computers, monitors, printers, keyboards, office equipment, TVs, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, radios and other small electronic devices.

Large appliances and microwaves will not be accepted. Items from computer or electronics repair or retail businesses also will not be accepted.

