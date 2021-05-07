Scrap computer, electronics recycling to be held in Dakota City, Walthill

DAKOTA CITY -- The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is sponsoring free scrap computer and electronics recycling collections May 27 in Dakota City and Walthill.
The events are set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the USDA Service Center, 1505 Broadway St., in Dakota City and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at the USDA Service Center, 106 S. Costello St., in Walthill.
Items being accepted include computers, monitors, printers, keyboards, office equipment, TVs, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, copiers, fax machines, radios and other small electronic devices.
Large appliances and microwaves will not be accepted. Items from computer or electronics repair or retail businesses also will not be accepted.
The collections are open to Nebraska residents and businesses only.
