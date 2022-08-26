Seaboard Triumph Foods logo now on Siouxland Expo Center

SIOUX CITY — The Seaboard Triumph Foods logo now graces the south side of the Siouxland Expo Center, ahead of a Friday naming announcement.

On Thursday afternoon, a crew had affixed the pork company's logo and the letters "s-e-a" to the building at 550 Expo Center Drive. The outline of the letters "b-o" were also visible.

OVG360, which oversees management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, is announcing a new name for the Expo Center at a news conference Friday.

When asked Thursday afternoon by a Journal reporter if Seaboard Triumph Foods is the naming sponsor, Anne Westra, communications and public engagement specialist for the city, replied in an email, "We encourage you to attend the press conference tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at the Siouxland Expo Center to learn more about the naming rights partner with the facility."

The 100,000-square foot multipurpose facility, which opened in September 2020, houses the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and has hosted events, such as the "Siouxland Home Show", "Jurassic Quest" and "Urban Scramble."

Seaboard Triumph, a venture between Guymon, Oklahoma-based Seaboard Foods and St. Joseph, Missouri-based Triumph Foods, is one of the city's largest employers, with more than 2,000 workers.

The plant, located in the Bridge West Business Park, opened in September 2017. Operating three shifts per day, two for production and a third for maintenance and cleaning, the 1 million-square-foot plant has the capacity to slaughter more than 20,000 hogs per day.