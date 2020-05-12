Seaboard Triumph Foods says 59 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- As of Monday, 59 Seaboard Triumph Foods employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Sioux City pork plant said in a statement released Tuesday.

Seaboard Triumph Foods, which opened in the fall of 2017, employs around 2,400 workers. It is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world, slaughtering more than 20,000 hogs daily. The plant is currently operating at less than full capacity in order to maximize distancing, according to the statement.

"As soon as we find out about an employee testing positive for COVID-19, we identify where they are assigned to immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who test positive. Employees who are being tested are not allowed to return to work until they have been cleared by Human Resources," Seaboard said in the statement.

The statement said seven of the 59 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered and were released by their doctor or local health department and cleared by human resources to come back to work. According to the statement, 108 employees have tested negative for COVID-19.