Seaboard Triumph Foods says 59 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- As of Monday, 59 Seaboard Triumph Foods employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Sioux City pork plant said in a statement released Tuesday.
Seaboard Triumph Foods, which opened in the fall of 2017, employs around 2,400 workers. It is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world, slaughtering more than 20,000 hogs daily. The plant is currently operating at less than full capacity in order to maximize distancing, according to the statement.
"As soon as we find out about an employee testing positive for COVID-19, we identify where they are assigned to immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who test positive. Employees who are being tested are not allowed to return to work until they have been cleared by Human Resources," Seaboard said in the statement.
The statement said seven of the 59 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered and were released by their doctor or local health department and cleared by human resources to come back to work. According to the statement, 108 employees have tested negative for COVID-19.
Ahmad Mohammad, the imam of the Islamic Center of Siouxland, told The Journal last week that a 56-year-old Seaboard Triumph Foods worker died of COVID-19 at a Sioux City hospital on May 1. The man, who was originally from Eritrea, lived in Des Moines before coming to the Sioux City metro area two months ago to work at the pork plant. The man was sick for about a week, according to Mohammad. He was the first Seaboard Triumph Foods worker and the fourth Sioux City metro meatpacking plant worker whose death has been attributed to the virus.
Seaboard said in the statement that as part of its normal operations, it has "robust anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitization and sterilization protocols" in place under U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Department of Agriculture oversight. Employees, whose temperatures are taken when entering the plant, are required to wear a company-supplied face mask and face shield at all times while working.
"All employees continue to be encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Recognizing the important role in ensuring we continue to supply food to America in this time of crisis, we will continue to do everything we can to protect the health of our employees as we complete this important mission," the statement said.
Seaboard has modified line speeds at the Sioux City plant to expand space between employees and installed new protective systems, such as plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables. It has expanded seating areas to help employees maintain physical distancing guidelines in break areas. The statement said clock in/out stations in plant were rearranged to minimize lines and increase separation at the employee entrance. Break times have also been staggered to increase separation in common areas.
"We've increased janitorial tasks to include regularly sanitizing all areas of the plant, such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment, and commonly touched surfaces," the statement said. "In addition, we’ve also begun routinely using antiviral fog in employee common areas and offices. Filters on air handling units were replaced in March."
According to the statement, employees with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are provided support through Seaboard's COVID-19 paid leave and health benefits programs, which include two weeks of normal wages.
