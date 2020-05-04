Seaboard Triumph Foods worker dies of COVID-19

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said in a joint statement issued Monday that the two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for 83 COVID-19 patients.

"We are committed to protecting the privacy of our patients and cannot provide specific details regarding any individual patient in our care. Public health officials continue to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Siouxland," the statement said.