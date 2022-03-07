Seaboard Triumph ordered to pay $331,000 in back wages to workers

SIOUX CITY -- Pork producer Seaboard Triumph Foods has paid more than $331,000 to hundreds of workers at its Sioux City plant after federal regulators found the meatpacker did not pay them for tasks such as cleaning and knife sharpening.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Seaboard Triumph did not pay 413 workers for work completed before and after their shifts. Seaboard Triumph has paid $331,807 in back wages to the affected employees at the Sioux City pork plant.

Investigators determined that from Sept. 3, 2018, through Sept. 2, 2020, the company did not pay employees for all hours worked during setup, cleanup and knife sharpening and did not pay overtime at a rate of time and a half of their hourly rate of pay when workers exceeded 40 hours per week. Seaboard Triumph also did not maintain accurate payroll records. All actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Seaboard Triumph took voluntary steps to pay employees for any of this possible prior work performed and has put additional processes in place to ensure no future concerns arise. The company is committed to following all laws and compensating employees fairly and fully for their work, Frank Koekkoek, Seaboard Triumph vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

"Seaboard Triumph Foods strives to make our company the best and safest employer in the Siouxland area," Koekkoek said. "Recently, the Department of Labor raised an issue from four years ago surrounding a concern about certain compensable time in 2018. STF carefully reviewed this issue and discovered some employees had clocked into the facility outside of their scheduled hours without their supervisors being made aware. STF compensates employees for work completed before and after shifts and believed all employees were properly compensated for all time worked."

Seaboard Triumph, a venture between Guymon, Oklahoma-based Seaboard Foods and St. Joseph, Missouri-based Triumph Foods, employs about 2,000 workers at its Sioux City plant, which opened in September 2017. The plant operates three shifts per day, two for production and a third for maintenance and cleaning. The 1 million-square-foot plant has the capacity to slaughter more than 20,000 hogs per day.

