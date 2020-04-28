Seaboard Triumph reports 11 cases of COVID-19 in Sioux City plant

SIOUX CITY -- Pork processor Seaboard Triumph Foods has had 11 workers test positive for the novel coronavirus at its Sioux City plant, the company said Tuesday.
In a statement, the company said the workers have not been at work since they were tested and the plant worked with Siouxland District Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who tested positive.
"We've always taken great pride in our clean and well-run facilities and extensive biosecurity protocols, and we know this is important now more than ever. As part of our normal operations, we have robust anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitization and sterilization protocols in place under the FDA and USDA oversight. Following CDC recommendations, we have also implemented preventive measures and resources to help our team continue plant operations while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the highest health standards to keep our employees safe," the company said in a statement.
The plant previously reported one worker tested positive for the virus on April 16.
Seaboard Triumph, which opened in the fall of 2017, employs approximately 2,000 people. It is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world, slaughtering more than 20,000 hogs daily.
Meat packing plants have been especially hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sickened hundreds of workers in meat plants in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
COVID-19 outbreaks among workers have forced the suspension of operations at a Tyson Foods pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, and a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls.
A number of cases are known to have been confirmed in workers at the Tyson Fresh Meat beef plant in Dakota City, but the company and public health officials have declined to say how many of the plant's 4,300 workers have tested positive.
Public officials suspect the drastic increase in cases reported in the past week in Woodbury and Dakota counties is linked to Tyson, and the mayors of all five cities in metro Sioux City on Monday called for greater transparency from state and county health officials about places contributing to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases.
