Seaboard Triumph reports 11 cases of COVID-19 in Sioux City plant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Pork processor Seaboard Triumph Foods has had 11 workers test positive for the novel coronavirus at its Sioux City plant, the company said Tuesday.

In a statement, the company said the workers have not been at work since they were tested and the plant worked with Siouxland District Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who tested positive.

"We've always taken great pride in our clean and well-run facilities and extensive biosecurity protocols, and we know this is important now more than ever. As part of our normal operations, we have robust anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitization and sterilization protocols in place under the FDA and USDA oversight. Following CDC recommendations, we have also implemented preventive measures and resources to help our team continue plant operations while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the highest health standards to keep our employees safe," the company said in a statement.

The plant previously reported one worker tested positive for the virus on April 16.

Seaboard Triumph, which opened in the fall of 2017, employs approximately 2,000 people. It is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world, slaughtering more than 20,000 hogs daily.