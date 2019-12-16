SEARCH: Woodbury County employee salaries in 2018-19
SEARCH: Woodbury County employee salaries in 2018-19

Woodbury County Courthouse

The Woodbury County Courthouse is shown in Sioux City, Iowa. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the completion of the historic building.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

See how much Woodbury County employees made in the last fiscal year.

