Searchers yet to find missing University of Iowa student, Sioux City native

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A search for a missing University of Iowa student continued Sunday, but did not yield any new information on his whereabouts.

Johnson County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Hendricks said Sunday evening that there are no updates in the ongoing, active search for 19-year-old David Le, a Sioux City native and a student at the University of Iowa.

Le is believed to have jumped into the Iowa River Thursday morning from the Iowa Avenue Bridge, according to The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of Le’s belongings were found on the bridge Thursday, and he was reported missing from class that morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have been searching the river since Thursday after University of Iowa police requested help from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Le is considered a missing person at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Hendricks said the Sheriff's Office is "trying to develop a game plan" in their search for Le, and they're not sure of what their next moves will be.