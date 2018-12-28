SIOUX CITY -- The Sears store at the Southern Hills Mall, the last of its kind in Iowa, has announced it will close in late March 2019. The auto center will close in late January.
In a statement released Friday, Sears Holding Corporation announced a total of 80 Sears and K-Mart stores will be closing across the country.
Sears is an anchor store at the Southern Hills Mall, along with Barnes & Noble, JCPenney, Scheels and formerly Younkers, which closed earlier this year. The retailer was an original anchor store at the mall, which opened in 1980.
Before the mall, Sears had locations in downtown Sioux City. The first Sioux City Sears store opened in August 1928.
Southern Hills Mall marketing director James Clakeley could not be reached Friday.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in October after years of declining sales.